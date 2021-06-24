V Miami se zřítil 12patrový dům. Z trosek se ozývá křik
Z trosek se ozývá křik, uvedli ti, kterým se podařilo neštěstí přežít. „Na místě je 88 profesionálních hasičských jednotek,“ píše server Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Mass Casualty Incident declared following highrise collapse in Miami, Florida#Miami l #FL— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 24, 2021
Authorities are responding to Champlain Towers following a collapse of the 12-floor residential complex. There are reports of people screaming under the ruble.
Dům se nachází v ulici Collins Avenue, jeden blok severně od hranice Miami Beach. Tragédie se stala v 01:28 místního času. Na místě je spousta kouře a sutin. Některé obyvatele zachránili hasiči z jejich balkonů.
⚠️🇺🇸#EMERGENCY: Trapped person seen waving from building— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 24, 2021
Collapsed Structure Information:
- The Champlain Towers South
- Completed in 1981
- 13 floors total
• 12 above ground
• 1 below ground
- 158ft tall
- Residential building comprising of 136 units pic.twitter.com/WKtvVKV3TB
Oblast od 88th Street a celá Collins Avenue je uzavřená.
Zřícená budova v Miami
Foto: Miami Beach Police