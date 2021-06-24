V Miami se zřítil 12patrový dům. Z trosek se ozývá křik

Hlavní obsah
 
Dnes 10:35 – Miami
jz, Novinky

V Miami na Floridě se v noci na čtvrtek částečně zřítil 12patrový dům. Příčina tragédie ani počet obětí zatím nejsou jasné. V domě žilo přes 160 obyvatel, píše server týdeníku Focus.

 
Z trosek se ozývá křik, uvedli ti, kterým se podařilo neštěstí přežít. „Na místě je 88 profesionálních hasičských jednotek,“ píše server Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Dům se nachází v ulici Collins Avenue, jeden blok severně od hranice Miami Beach. Tragédie se stala v 01:28 místního času. Na místě je spousta kouře a sutin. Některé obyvatele zachránili hasiči z jejich balkonů.

Oblast od 88th Street a celá Collins Avenue je uzavřená.

Zřícená budova v Miami

Foto: Miami Beach Police

