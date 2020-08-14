Přiznala se k sexu v místnosti, kde byl její 5měsíční syn, vzbudila tím velké pohoršení
Sally se s prvotní reakcí svých sledujících nechtěla smířit, a proto se rozhodla na svém profilu znovu otevřít toto téma a pokusila se před svými fanoušky obhájit. To se jí ale vůbec nepovedlo. Reakce mnohých z jejích 324 000 sledujících byla negativní. Proto raději svůj příspěvek po 12 hodinách sama smazala.
Mnozí z nich se totiž přiklonili k názoru, že sex je téma výhradně pro dospělé, pro malé děti je velmi složité k pochopení a svým chováním tak Sally velmi vážně ohrozila synovu sexualitu.
„Představte si, že by k vám přišel v osmi letech a řekl, že je připraven mít sex, protože sex je u vás v domácnosti otevřenou záležitostí,” například zmínila pod příspěvkem jedna ze sledujících.
Sally, která se netají svým svobodomyslným přístupem ke své sexualitě a nevyhýbá se ani mnohým kontroverzním tématům, se snažila obhájit i tím, že žije se svým mužem v domě, který má v podstatě jen jednu velkou místnost, tudíž se ani nemohou zcela vyhnout situaci, kdy při jejich milování bude jejich syn poblíž.
Navíc se s mužem vždy snažili, aby na sebe během milování neupoutávali synovu pozornost.
Nic z toho ale nepomohlo. Fanoušci pro zapojení jejich syna do jejich sexuálního života neměli vůbec pochopení, proto Sally svůj příspěvek s následujícími slovy odstranila. „Odstraňuji tento příspěvek pro jeho špatnou energii a útoky na mou rodinu.”
The many moods of motherhood. All can be captured in the bedroom. As it’s probably our most frequent hangout these days. Co sleeping all together in here. Day Napping together in here. Breastfeeding mostly up here. Nappy changes. Tickles. Giggles. Baby massage. Communicating. Patting and cuddling the Vizsla (Jala) playing games with finger puppet animals. Eye contact for many moments (this is my favourite) all in the bedroom. I open the all the windows a lot so we feel like we are just in a big nest in the trees. I like to change the sheets more often than ever now. Mitch and I are now often making love on the shag rug downstairs, the spare room or on the couch, as the nest/ main bedroom has turned more into the family room. Motherhood is a funny thing. I often find myself doing things I thought I would do differently. It’s a real surrender really because the more relaxed I am about it, the better it all flows and everyone is happier. The more I try to structure it, control it, be good at it, etc the more stressful it becomes. I’m finding I really can’t be bothered trying to be anything I’m not, and I’m letting go of labels like good, eco, spiritual, new age mum- and just adopting the title- Sally as a mum. And just doing me. It feels good, as I think there is a lot of outside pressure to be a certain style of mum, when really it’s just good to be yourself. It has been a really beautiful week being a mum to Azure, he is giggling lots at the moment and really cuddling into me a lot. I feel more seen and received lately. Mitch has been taking Zu for lots of walks while I either read In the sun, stretch or pray by the river. It’s been so nourishing to have little moments of myself all to myself. Mitch and I came up with a new creative adventure/dream to dive into together and it’s really giving me life.. Life’s good. 29-07-2020
Bohémská dobrodružství Sally a Mitche
Sally Mustangová se poprvé na Instagramu objevila v roce 2016. Tehdy ještě se svým přítelem Mitchem sdíleli na svém společném profilu nejrůznější intimní důvěrnosti a sexuální eskapády, stejně tak na jejich webu Sex Is Art. Velmi záhy tak jejich bohémská dobrodružství získala 500 000 sledujících.
Následovala obrovská sláva, která o rok později vyústila v rozpad vztahu. V roce 2017 si tak Sally založila svůj osobní profil. Přestože mnozí považovali jejich vztah s Mitchem za uzavřenou záležitost, pár se dal znovu dohromady a dohodl se na otevřeném vztahu. V roce 2018 ale Mitch požádal Sally o ruku a rok na to, v květnu 2019, se vzali.
So how do we begin to create connection? It is through connection and communication of skin on skin that first indicates, ‘we belong to one another’. I recently spent time in Africa working with White lions and I was amazed and mesmerized at the amount of times these lions rubbed up against one another, bumped noses, brushed faces and pawed at one another. It was bonding like I had never seen before and I remember discovering how badly I wanted this kind of contact with the humans I loved. I learnt that to create connection with ourselves and our lovers we absolutely needed skin on skin contact. Body on body. I remember thinking about how I originally formed a relationship with myself, and it was through the body; yoga and dance, when I first learnt about loving myself. Arghha I realized! To form connection with anyone myself included it had to start with the body. Physical contact is just exchanging of energies but it’s the quickest way to see if the energy is right for you. Ways to connect your body with yourself, nature and others: Self-massage and or masturbation. Dance, breath, yoga, walking barefoot on the earth, spending time outdoors at night, at sunrise and sunset, swimming, crafting with your hands, eye contact, touching hands, or embracing another, rubbing up against another, slow dancing on another, stretching and resting parts of my body on other parts (myself or others), making/creating with another, rubbing noses with another and just melting into another’s arms or holding another for extended periods of time.. A little insight into our New Online Course. You can join us now. Unleash your true s-exual self. Payment plans available- www. - s-e-x isArt
Následné očekávání potomka tak nikoho nepřekvapilo, ani otevřenost Sally po celou dobu jejího těhotenství či při následném porodu. Jak sama přiznala, její porod nebyl nikterak příjemnou záležitostí. Sally rodila 22 hodin a prožívala nesnesitelné bolesti.
Velmi upřímná byla i co se týče počátků kojení syna, bolavého těla po porodu a dalších zkušeností, když se stala matkou.