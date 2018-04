Warning ⚠️ Distressing video. In #Newport #Wales this morning. So shocking. Hope everyone is okay. The bouncers really done a great job making sure everyone was safe and moved a few out of harms way. 👌🏼 What is wrong with people. 😒 Two women have received "potentially life changing injuries", according to a #GwentPolice statement . The driver left the scene following the incident at Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST and the car was found torched about two miles away. "This is a shocking incident for everyone involved," said Supt Glyn Fernquest. "Specialist officers are currently investigating and are appealing for information in relation to identifying the driver of this vehicle. "I'd like to just reassure the public that this incident is not believed to be terror related and has no links to the Newport marathon that is taking place." The vehicle, believed to be a Blue Ford C Max, collided with three women and a man. The driver of the vehicle is described as black and aged in his twenties. #CambrianRoad is closed while investigations continue.