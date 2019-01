That fat Rooster eats all my food! Thanks to the people that bring me yummy fresh food. No one brings the Rooster food but as soon as my food deliverers leave he's into it. The Rooster's butt is getting so big I can hide behind it. My theory is that the dogs will eat Rooster first because he's bigger and fatter. Check out the new arrival at The Puddle near the end of the video, a fast running little bird. Yay someone else to interact with. He's a bit timid though. Perhaps some locals can tell me what this little bird is called? Lovely rain overnight but really windy today so my puddle is drying out quickly. More rain, turn off the wind please.